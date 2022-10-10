J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $8.84 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,029 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 0.7% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 5,123,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,051,750,000 after purchasing an additional 62,798 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,076,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,046,263,000 after purchasing an additional 381,362 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,404,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $904,078,000 after purchasing an additional 637,575 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $825,046,000 after purchasing an additional 39,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 19,945.9% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,455,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438,481 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $1.03 on Monday, hitting $167.58. 668,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,379,955. The business’s fifty day moving average is $183.60 and its 200 day moving average is $183.88. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.78 and a 52 week high of $244.46.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

