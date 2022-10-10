J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 282 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,801 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 9.3% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 648.4% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 23,208 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 20,107 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 19.9% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners raised its position in Union Pacific by 6.9% in the second quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 301,951 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $64,414,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $1,183,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.3 %

UNP traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $195.01. 28,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,133,568. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $222.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.53. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $193.61 and a one year high of $278.94. The company has a market cap of $121.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Union Pacific to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Union Pacific to $261.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.48.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

