J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI stock traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $180.71. The company had a trading volume of 30,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,593,082. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $179.28 and a 1 year high of $244.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $199.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.84.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

