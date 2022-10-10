J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 40,461 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 50.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40,461 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $105.09. The company had a trading volume of 39,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,190,652. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.94. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.63 and a 52 week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

