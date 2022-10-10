Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Bought by CCM Investment Advisers LLC

CCM Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217,940 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $11,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 299.4% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE:JBL traded down $1.74 on Monday, reaching $58.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,322. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.80 and a 12-month high of $72.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.24.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The technology company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.20. Jabil had a return on equity of 42.59% and a net margin of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.63%.

Jabil announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JBL shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Jabil from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Jabil in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In related news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 10,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $617,979.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,900,807.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 10,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $617,979.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,900,807.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 9,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $521,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,902,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Profile

(Get Rating)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.