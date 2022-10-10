Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Acquires 1,600 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 75.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.4% during the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $6,246,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.7% in the first quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

IWM traded down $0.71 on Monday, hitting $167.90. The company had a trading volume of 784,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,379,955. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.78 and a 12-month high of $244.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.