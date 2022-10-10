Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,351 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 71,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 182,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after acquiring an additional 93,378 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 107.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 714,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,911,000 after purchasing an additional 369,137 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $2,083,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,039,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,749,000 after purchasing an additional 52,858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $293,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,623.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,734,895. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.17. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $46.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.88.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.27). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

DAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Melius began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $48.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.62.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

