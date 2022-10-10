Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 100.0% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $97.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,597,367. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $111.84. The company has a market capitalization of $62.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 228,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,855,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 228,553 shares in the company, valued at $22,855,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,597.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,706 shares of company stock valued at $5,766,896 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FISV. Mizuho raised their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $149.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.54.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

