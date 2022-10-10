Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Buys 1,557 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,453 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 1.1% of Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 442.9% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $587,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 268,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,038,431.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock valued at $297,863,113 over the last three months. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.41.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $128.87. The stock had a trading volume of 44,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,448,459. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.04 and its 200-day moving average is $135.11. The company has a market cap of $349.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

