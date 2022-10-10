Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Has $4.15 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Dollar General makes up about 1.3% of Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DG. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Dollar General by 68.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Dollar General by 119.3% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Dollar General during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter valued at $32,000. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Dollar General from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.85.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Dollar General stock traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $237.94. The stock had a trading volume of 15,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,627. The company has a 50-day moving average of $245.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $53.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.39. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 21.91%.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 9,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total value of $2,278,712.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,887,745.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 9,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total transaction of $2,278,712.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,887,745.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.18, for a total value of $25,866,121.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,418,557.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 285,422 shares of company stock valued at $68,676,137. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

