Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Purchases 2,630 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Mplx by 2.2% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA grew its holdings in Mplx by 0.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 44,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mplx by 4.0% in the first quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 11,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Mplx by 0.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 80,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Mplx by 6.4% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Mplx Stock Down 0.7 %

Mplx stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.86. 25,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,003,512. Mplx Lp has a 52-week low of $27.47 and a 52-week high of $35.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is 90.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on MPLX. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of Mplx to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Mplx from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Mplx from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.86.

Mplx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

