Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Purchases 484 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $2,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SONY. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Sony Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in Sony Group by 8,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 96.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 7.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sony Group Stock Performance

SONY stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.29. 8,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.58. Sony Group Co. has a one year low of $63.93 and a one year high of $133.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.36 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

SONY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Sony Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

