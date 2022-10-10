Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target to $100.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the online travel company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Expedia Group’s FY2022 earnings at $4.88 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.93 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $222.00 to $154.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $172.00 to $132.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $225.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $162.58.

Expedia Group stock opened at $93.92 on Thursday. Expedia Group has a 52-week low of $88.70 and a 52-week high of $217.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.73, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.53. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.77) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,457.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $72,529.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,543.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $101,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

