Jefferies Financial Group Trims ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Target Price to $15.00

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of ACV Auctions to $22.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on ACV Auctions from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Barrington Research started coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Friday, June 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.08.
ACV Auctions Price Performance
ACVA opened at $8.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.31. ACV Auctions has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $22.82.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACV Auctions
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACVA. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in ACV Auctions in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ACV Auctions by 130.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ACV Auctions in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in ACV Auctions by 359.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in ACV Auctions in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.01% of the company’s stock.
ACV Auctions Company Profile
ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.
