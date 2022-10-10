Jet Protocol (JET) Price Hits $0.0861

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 10th. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0861 or 0.00000448 BTC on popular exchanges. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $146.34 million and $110,320.00 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,234.16 or 1.00045098 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006661 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003465 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003414 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00045773 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010361 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00063621 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00022804 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.08601335 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $118,437.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

