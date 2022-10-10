Jobchain Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $242.00 (JOB)

Jobchain (JOB) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Jobchain has a market cap of $1.44 million and approximately $242.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jobchain token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Jobchain has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Jobchain Profile

Jobchain’s genesis date was April 1st, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,864,586,781 tokens. Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Jobchain is medium.com/jobchain. The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jobchain’s official website is www.jobchain.com.

Buying and Selling Jobchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain (JOB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Jobchain has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 9,864,586,780.847557 in circulation. The last known price of Jobchain is 0.00014577 USD and is up 12.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $111.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.jobchain.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jobchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jobchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

