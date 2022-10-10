JOFF Fintech Acquisition (NASDAQ:JOFF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.90

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.90 and last traded at $9.90, with a volume of 3272 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JOFF Fintech Acquisition

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 1,339.7% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 181,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 169,332 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 194,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 19,643 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 671,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,597,000 after buying an additional 158,532 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 128,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 3,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,342,000. Institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

About JOFF Fintech Acquisition

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

