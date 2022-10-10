JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Price Target to €17.70

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €19.20 ($19.59) to €17.70 ($18.06) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

RYAAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ryanair from €19.20 ($19.59) to €21.00 ($21.43) in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Ryanair from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.87.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Ryanair Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RYAAY traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.50. The company had a trading volume of 25,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,300. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.69 and its 200 day moving average is $76.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 54.32 and a beta of 1.44. Ryanair has a twelve month low of $56.95 and a twelve month high of $127.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryanair

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.11. Ryanair had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ryanair will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harding Loevner LP bought a new position in shares of Ryanair in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ryanair during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Ryanair during the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Ryanair by 55.7% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Ryanair during the first quarter valued at about $122,000. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryanair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.