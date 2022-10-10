JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) a €175.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €175.00 ($178.57) target price on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HNR1. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €190.00 ($193.88) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €174.00 ($177.55) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €194.00 ($197.96) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €174.00 ($177.55) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays set a €140.00 ($142.86) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, September 9th.

Hannover Rück Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Hannover Rück stock opened at €154.55 ($157.70) on Friday. Hannover Rück has a twelve month low of €94.75 ($96.68) and a twelve month high of €116.37 ($118.74). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €151.03 and its 200 day moving average price is €145.61.

About Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

