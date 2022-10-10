JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Given a $145.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has been assigned a $145.00 price target by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 38.60% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on JPM. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.85.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.3 %
JPM stock traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $104.62. 342,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,238,631. The company has a market cap of $306.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $104.40 and a 52 week high of $172.96.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at $6,836,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 19,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 57,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,061,000 after purchasing an additional 9,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 49,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.
