JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Given a $145.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has been assigned a $145.00 price target by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 38.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on JPM. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.85.

JPM stock traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $104.62. 342,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,238,631. The company has a market cap of $306.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $104.40 and a 52 week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at $6,836,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 19,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 57,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,061,000 after purchasing an additional 9,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 49,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

