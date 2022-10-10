JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) is Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Fortress Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,609 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 6.2% of Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $505,952,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12,421.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,269,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,761,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203,831 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $397,446,000. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12,769.4% in the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,352,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,302,962 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,562,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPST remained flat at $50.07 during mid-day trading on Monday. 3,583,112 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.15.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.