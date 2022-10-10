Kanawha Capital Management LLC Buys 337 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 87.7% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at $400,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 218.1% during the second quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,023 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at $1,107,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at $294,000. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on PM. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.89.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of PM stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $84.32. 64,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,583,997. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $112.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.99.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 87.29%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

