Kanawha Capital Management LLC Has $3.54 Million Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $3,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 735.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

OTIS traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.16. 15,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,495,474. The stock has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 0.95. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $63.74 and a twelve month high of $88.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.30.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 32.91%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $1,039,107.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,259.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $205,643.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,798.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $1,039,107.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,259.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

