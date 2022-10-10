Kanawha Capital Management LLC Sells 115 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Dover by 5.2% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Dover by 85.4% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Dover by 2.8% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 7,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Dover from $156.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Dover to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.45.

Shares of DOV stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $120.33. The stock had a trading volume of 31,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.42 and its 200 day moving average is $132.17. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $115.02 and a twelve month high of $184.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 13.90%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 25.70%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

