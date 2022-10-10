Kanawha Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,050 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $4,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,919,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,216,351,000 after purchasing an additional 583,314 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 25.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,087,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,453,000 after purchasing an additional 16,505,073 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 13.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 78,916,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,921,000 after purchasing an additional 9,466,546 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 1.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,335,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,759,000 after purchasing an additional 738,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 10.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,115,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,266,000 after purchasing an additional 776,224 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carrier Global Price Performance

NYSE:CARR traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.68. 147,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,795,109. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $34.12 and a 1-year high of $57.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 13.50%. Research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CARR. Barclays dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 target price on Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.85.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

