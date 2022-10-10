KE (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Gap Down to $16.36

Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.36, but opened at $15.87. KE shares last traded at $15.25, with a volume of 39,873 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of KE from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. HSBC upgraded shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.70 to $20.80 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of KE from $22.50 to $23.80 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of KE from $21.70 to $23.00 in a report on Sunday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.30.

Get KE alerts:

KE Trading Down 8.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.11 and a beta of -1.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KE

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. KE had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of KE by 476.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KE in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KE in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of KE by 1,805.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of KE by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. 35.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KE

(Get Rating)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.