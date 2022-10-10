Keisuke Inu ($KEI) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $537,367.00

Keisuke Inu ($KEI) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 9th. One Keisuke Inu token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Keisuke Inu has a total market capitalization of $537,367.00 and approximately $51,675.00 worth of Keisuke Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Keisuke Inu has traded up 159.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Keisuke Inu alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003263 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010247 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Keisuke Inu Token Profile

Keisuke Inu’s genesis date was May 21st, 2021. Keisuke Inu’s total supply is 40,584,194,104,470,400 tokens. The official message board for Keisuke Inu is keisukeinu.medium.com/keisuke-inu-kei-a-new-dog-coin-on-the-horizon-718bb7387292. Keisuke Inu’s official Twitter account is @theonlykeisuke and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Keisuke Inu is www.keisukeinu-finance.com.

Keisuke Inu Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Keisuke Inu ($KEI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Keisuke Inu has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Keisuke Inu is 0 USD and is down -1.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.keisukeinu-finance.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keisuke Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keisuke Inu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Keisuke Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Keisuke Inu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keisuke Inu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.