Kellogg (NYSE:K) Holdings Raised by IRON Financial LLC

IRON Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the quarter. IRON Financial LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Kellogg in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Kellogg by 108.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Kellogg by 1,926.9% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Kellogg by 410.6% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kellogg Stock Performance

K traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $69.89. The company had a trading volume of 55,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,565,326. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $76.99. The stock has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. Kellogg had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.59 dividend. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

K has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.20.

Insider Activity at Kellogg

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total value of $7,112,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,531,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,544,318.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total value of $7,112,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,531,838 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,544,318.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $10,341,786.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,024,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,028,429.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 850,046 shares of company stock worth $62,634,933 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Articles

