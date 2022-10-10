Kellogg (NYSE:K) Holdings Raised by IRON Financial LLC

IRON Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:KGet Rating) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the quarter. IRON Financial LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Kellogg in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Kellogg by 108.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Kellogg by 1,926.9% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Kellogg by 410.6% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kellogg Stock Performance

K traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $69.89. The company had a trading volume of 55,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,565,326. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $76.99. The stock has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Kellogg (NYSE:KGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. Kellogg had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.59 dividend. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

K has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.20.

Insider Activity at Kellogg

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total value of $7,112,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,531,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,544,318.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total value of $7,112,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,531,838 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,544,318.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $10,341,786.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,024,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,028,429.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 850,046 shares of company stock worth $62,634,933 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Kellogg (NYSE:K)

