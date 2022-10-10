Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Receives $27.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.13.

KMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kennametal

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kennametal during the first quarter worth $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 12.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 12.9% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter.

Kennametal Stock Performance

Shares of KMT opened at $22.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.11. Kennametal has a twelve month low of $20.21 and a twelve month high of $41.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.84.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Kennametal had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $530.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kennametal will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kennametal Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

Featured Articles

