Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €520.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €520.00 ($530.61) price objective on Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KER. UBS Group set a €584.00 ($595.92) price objective on Kering in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €689.00 ($703.06) price objective on Kering in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €605.00 ($617.35) price objective on Kering in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €825.00 ($841.84) target price on Kering in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays set a €555.00 ($566.33) target price on Kering in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Get Kering alerts:

Kering Stock Performance

Shares of EPA:KER opened at €449.50 ($458.67) on Thursday. Kering has a 1-year low of €231.35 ($236.07) and a 1-year high of €417.40 ($425.92). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €517.02 and a 200-day moving average price of €512.81.

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.