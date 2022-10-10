Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Shares Gap Up to $39.87

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $39.87, but opened at $40.77. Keros Therapeutics shares last traded at $42.51, with a volume of 2,396 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Keros Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Keros Therapeutics Trading Up 7.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.80. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KROS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by ($0.06). On average, analysts anticipate that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Keros Therapeutics news, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 1,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $57,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Keros Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $67,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $138,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 9.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 17.6% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

