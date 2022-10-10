Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Research Coverage Started at Wedbush

Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.43.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

NASDAQ KDP traded up $0.46 on Monday, reaching $36.96. The stock had a trading volume of 501,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,444,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12-month low of $33.35 and a 12-month high of $41.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin bought 12,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.72 per share, with a total value of $476,588.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 64,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,382,944.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin bought 12,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.72 per share, with a total value of $476,588.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 64,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,382,944.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $135,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,238.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 90,860 shares of company stock worth $3,495,258 and sold 403,500 shares worth $15,281,850. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Keurig Dr Pepper

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KDP. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 193.7% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.