KickPad (KPAD) Price Hits $0.0013 on Top Exchanges

KickPad (KPAD) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. KickPad has a total market cap of $291,592.00 and $28,615.00 worth of KickPad was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KickPad token can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, KickPad has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003263 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010247 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

KickPad Token Profile

KickPad launched on March 3rd, 2021. KickPad’s total supply is 203,768,315 tokens. KickPad’s official Twitter account is @kickpad_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. KickPad’s official website is thekickpad.com. The official message board for KickPad is kickpad.medium.com.

Buying and Selling KickPad

According to CryptoCompare, “KickPad (KPAD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickPad has a current supply of 0. The last known price of KickPad is 0.00133776 USD and is down -3.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $22,240.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thekickpad.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickPad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickPad should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KickPad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

