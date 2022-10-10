KIWIGO (KGO) Price Tops $0.0128

KIWIGO (KGO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. KIWIGO has a market capitalization of $542,090.90 and approximately $16,385.00 worth of KIWIGO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, KIWIGO has traded 35.4% lower against the dollar. One KIWIGO token can currently be bought for about $0.0128 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004878 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00045875 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000619 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001840 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $310.68 or 0.01616081 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000619 BTC.

About KIWIGO

KIWIGO (KGO) is a token. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2021. KIWIGO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,438,196 tokens. The Reddit community for KIWIGO is https://reddit.com/r/kgocrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for KIWIGO is www.facebook.com/kgocrypto. KIWIGO’s official Twitter account is @kgocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. KIWIGO’s official website is www.kiwigo.app.

Buying and Selling KIWIGO

According to CryptoCompare, “KIWIGO (KGO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KIWIGO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 42,438,195.94992 in circulation. The last known price of KIWIGO is 0.01991644 USD and is up 47.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $21,149.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kiwigo.app.”

