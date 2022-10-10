Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Shares Sold by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 25,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 99.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,839. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.34. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.35 and a 1-year high of $73.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.13.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.54. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 29.50%. The firm had revenue of $372.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.44%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

