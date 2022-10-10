Kunci Coin Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $41.19 Million (KUNCI)

Kunci Coin (KUNCI) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 10th. During the last week, Kunci Coin has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kunci Coin has a total market cap of $41.19 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of Kunci Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kunci Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0334 or 0.00000174 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003172 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010847 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000084 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069804 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10671420 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Kunci Coin Profile

Kunci Coin launched on February 16th, 2022. Kunci Coin’s total supply is 39,999,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 1,232,584,338 coins. The official website for Kunci Coin is kuncicoin.com. Kunci Coin’s official Twitter account is @kuncicoinglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kunci Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Kunci Coin (KUNCI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Kunci Coin has a current supply of 39,999,999,998.28341 with 1,232,584,338.426697 in circulation. The last known price of Kunci Coin is 0.03356837 USD and is down -0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $2,519,807.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kuncicoin.com/.”

