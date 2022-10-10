Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Lamb Weston from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $83.00.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $82.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. Lamb Weston has a twelve month low of $49.71 and a twelve month high of $84.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.76. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.52.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.26. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 93.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lamb Weston will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

Insider Transactions at Lamb Weston

In related news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $239,989.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,833,441.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $239,989.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,833,441.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 2,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $225,693.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,781.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 19.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth $208,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 25.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,145 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 176.0% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 7,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 36.4% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 50,127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 13,366 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

