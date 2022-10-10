Landshare Hits 24-Hour Volume of $21,050.00 (LAND)

Landshare (LAND) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Over the last week, Landshare has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Landshare token can currently be bought for $0.70 or 0.00003623 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Landshare has a market capitalization of $416,140.49 and approximately $21,050.00 worth of Landshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Landshare alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003157 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010863 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000084 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069739 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10661331 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Landshare Profile

Landshare launched on August 1st, 2021. Landshare’s total supply is 3,823,038 tokens and its circulating supply is 595,635 tokens. The official message board for Landshare is landshare.medium.com. Landshare’s official Twitter account is @landshareio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Landshare is landshare.io.

Landshare Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Landshare (LAND) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Landshare has a current supply of 3,823,037.75950067 with 3,073,134.29453961 in circulation. The last known price of Landshare is 0.69896725 USD and is up 1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $60,990.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://landshare.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landshare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Landshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Landshare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Landshare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.