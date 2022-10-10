Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Lannett Stock Performance

Shares of LCI stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. Lannett has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $2.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Lannett alerts:

Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $74.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lannett will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lannett

About Lannett

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lannett by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20,348 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Lannett during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in Lannett during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Lannett during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lannett during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. 44.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.