Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Lannett Stock Performance
Shares of LCI stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. Lannett has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $2.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.97.
Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $74.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lannett will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Lannett
Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.
