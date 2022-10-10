Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1247 per share on Monday, October 24th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE LGI opened at $13.86 on Monday. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $21.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 7.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 235,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 17,258 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 232,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 10,374 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 0.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 67.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 15,163 shares in the last quarter.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

