Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1247 per share on Monday, October 24th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Stock Down 2.5 %
NYSE LGI opened at $13.86 on Monday. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $21.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.03.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Company Profile
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.
