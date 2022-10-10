LCG Price Up 4.6% This Week (LCG)

LCG (LCG) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One LCG token can currently be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, LCG has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. LCG has a total market capitalization of $12.50 million and $13,627.00 worth of LCG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LCG alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003246 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010248 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About LCG

LCG’s official Twitter account is @lcgico and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LCG is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=-1. LCG’s official website is lcg-energy.com.

LCG Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LCG (LCG) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. LCG has a current supply of 0. The last known price of LCG is 0.0042004 USD and is down -19.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $6,616.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lcg-energy.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LCG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LCG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LCG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LCG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LCG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.