LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.06

Shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.06 and last traded at $8.12, with a volume of 13081 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LZ shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on LegalZoom.com from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on LegalZoom.com to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on LegalZoom.com from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, JMP Securities lowered LegalZoom.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LegalZoom.com currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.88.

LegalZoom.com Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.78. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 0.40.

Insider Activity at LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com ( NASDAQ:LZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $163.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.29 million. LegalZoom.com had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a negative net margin of 17.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 23,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $270,948.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 496,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,686,314.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Daniel A. Wernikoff sold 15,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $183,096.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,055,682.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 23,643 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $270,948.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 496,188 shares in the company, valued at $5,686,314.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,720 over the last quarter. Insiders own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of LegalZoom.com

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 1,695.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,641,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,913,000 after purchasing an additional 6,271,804 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in LegalZoom.com by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,925,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,119,000 after buying an additional 355,422 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in LegalZoom.com by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,491,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,649,000 after buying an additional 1,843,874 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its position in LegalZoom.com by 143.8% in the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 3,906,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,238,000 after buying an additional 2,303,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in LegalZoom.com by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,416,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,567,000 after buying an additional 582,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

About LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

Further Reading

