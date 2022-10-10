Lido Staked ETH (stETH) Price Hits $1,298.65

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Over the last week, Lido Staked ETH has traded down 11% against the US dollar. One Lido Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for approximately $1,298.65 or 0.06749200 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lido Staked ETH has a market cap of $4.53 billion and approximately $11.87 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003166 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010841 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000085 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069623 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10643676 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH Token Profile

Lido Staked ETH’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 4,423,752 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,487,728 tokens. The official message board for Lido Staked ETH is blog.lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. Lido Staked ETH’s official website is lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lido Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 4,422,144.35285195 with 3,487,728 in circulation. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,313.02011018 USD and is up 0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $2,751,498.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido Staked ETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lido Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

