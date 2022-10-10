Lien 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $193,427.00 (LIEN)

Lien (LIEN) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. During the last week, Lien has traded 17.3% higher against the US dollar. One Lien token can currently be purchased for about $0.64 or 0.00003283 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lien has a market capitalization of $662,367.00 and approximately $193,427.00 worth of Lien was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lien Token Profile

Lien’s launch date was August 8th, 2020. Lien’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Lien is medium.com/lien-finance. Lien’s official Twitter account is @lienfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lien’s official website is lien.finance.

Lien Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lien (LIEN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lien has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Lien is 0.63494249 USD and is down -0.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $186,896.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lien.finance.”

