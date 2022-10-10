Linde (ETR:LIN) Given a €320.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Linde (ETR:LIN – Get Rating) received a €320.00 ($326.53) price objective from investment analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.08% from the stock’s previous close.

LIN has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €350.00 ($357.14) target price on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Baader Bank cut shares of Linde to a “reduce” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from €320.00 ($326.53) to €310.00 ($316.33) in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Linde Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of ETR:LIN traded down €4.60 ($4.69) on Monday, hitting €280.50 ($286.22). The company had a trading volume of 480,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,282. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €288.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €288.68. Linde has a 1 year low of €244.00 ($248.98) and a 1 year high of €315.35 ($321.79). The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

