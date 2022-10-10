Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Stock Holdings Increased by Live Oak Private Wealth LLC

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 16.1% during the second quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 453.5% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 20,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after acquiring an additional 17,147 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 5.7% during the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $390,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE LIN traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $272.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,209,634. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.86. Linde plc has a one year low of $262.47 and a one year high of $352.18. The stock has a market cap of $135.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.12. Linde had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Linde from $346.00 to $322.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $360.40.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.