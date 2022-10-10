Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) PT Lowered to $120.00 at Guggenheim

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Guggenheim from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Live Nation Entertainment Price Performance

LYV stock opened at $78.61 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52 week low of $73.35 and a 52 week high of $127.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.22 and a beta of 1.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.90) EPS. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 669.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total transaction of $49,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,017,992.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total transaction of $49,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,017,992.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $7,227,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,711,273 shares in the company, valued at $343,886,556.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 312,500 shares of company stock valued at $26,690,610. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Live Nation Entertainment

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 505.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 357.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 274.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Live Nation Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.