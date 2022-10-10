Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Acquires 2,862 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 109,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for about 1.5% of Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $6,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Bank raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.8% in the first quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.5% in the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.4% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.5% in the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 11,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,961 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

KO stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.42. 439,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,881,908. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The company has a market capitalization of $235.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.57.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.64%.

Several analysts have issued reports on KO shares. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. HSBC increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.82.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

