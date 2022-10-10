Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Zimmer Biomet makes up about 1.3% of Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $6,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,954,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695,510 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,761,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,764,628,000 after purchasing an additional 196,353 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,772,584 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,633,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,955 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,837,756 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $746,649,000 after purchasing an additional 272,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,638,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $721,125,000 after acquiring an additional 107,678 shares during the period. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZBH stock traded down $0.86 on Monday, reaching $107.40. 33,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,436,471. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $100.39 and a one year high of $151.85. The company has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 88.07%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $114.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.74.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

