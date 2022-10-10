Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Buys 2,586 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 83.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 7,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $228.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,005. The business’s 50-day moving average is $242.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.45. The company has a market capitalization of $94.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.26 and a 52-week high of $261.59.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 59.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.85.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,258,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $13,932,520.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,515,189.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,258,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,034 shares of company stock worth $25,514,241. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.